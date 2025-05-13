Houthis launch ballistic missile, intercepted by IDF aerial defenses | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 586: The Houthis launched a ballistic missile from Yemen, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that it was intercepted. This comes less than a day after another missile was intercepted, with another one launched by the Iran-backed terrorists falling en route to Israel.

Overnight, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced they were in response to Israeli strikes in the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency released a joint statement saying that Hamas underground terror infrastructure under the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, had been destroyed.

i24NEWS learned from a security source that the target of Israeli strikes late Tuesday were Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed last year by the IDF.

In Lebanon, local reports claimed that Israel attacked an area between the villages of Reman and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the south of the country (Lina Abed)

