Houthis launch ballistic missile, intercepted by IDF aerial defenses | LIVE BLOG
i24NEWS learned that Mohammed Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza and brother of eliminated October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, had been targeted in Israeli strikes
Israel - Hamas War day 586: The Houthis launched a ballistic missile from Yemen, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that it was intercepted. This comes less than a day after another missile was intercepted, with another one launched by the Iran-backed terrorists falling en route to Israel.
Overnight, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced they were in response to Israeli strikes in the Palestinian enclave.
The IDF and Shin Bet security agency released a joint statement saying that Hamas underground terror infrastructure under the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, had been destroyed.
i24NEWS learned from a security source that the target of Israeli strikes late Tuesday were Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed last year by the IDF.
In Lebanon, local reports claimed that Israel attacked an area between the villages of Reman and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the south of the country (Lina Abed)
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF confirms eliminating Gazan 'journalist' who invaded Israel on October 7
Trump to lift sanctions against Syria, agrees to meet Ahmed al-Sharaa
IDF targets Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922517492531859585
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922514448859763162
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922513661031076120
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
4.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Israel's coastal area
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922464835406574068
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922429106878030164
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922371394525974862
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922358893931315433
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1922377283764936765
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .