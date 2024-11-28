Israel - Hamas War day 419: The IDF reiterated warnings for Lebanese seeking to return to their homes in southern Lebanon in areas where the army is still deployed. A statement confirmed that warning shots had been fired. In Lebanese media, however, reports came of three wounded from an Israeli drone.

At 3:00 am, alarms were triggered in Arab al-Aramshe, a community along the border. The IDF later said the sirens went off after a false identification.

In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to escalate attacks against Israel despite the ceasefire that went into effect Wednesday morning.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war