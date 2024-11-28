IDF fires warning shots in Lebanon, wounded reported in local media | LIVE BLOG
The incidents reported just over a day after the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect, with Lebanese civilians seen attempting to return south of the Litani River despite IDF warnings
Israel - Hamas War day 419: The IDF reiterated warnings for Lebanese seeking to return to their homes in southern Lebanon in areas where the army is still deployed. A statement confirmed that warning shots had been fired. In Lebanese media, however, reports came of three wounded from an Israeli drone.
At 3:00 am, alarms were triggered in Arab al-Aramshe, a community along the border. The IDF later said the sirens went off after a false identification.
In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to escalate attacks against Israel despite the ceasefire that went into effect Wednesday morning.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Report: 130 killed in Syrian opposition offensive, including 49 regime troops
Lebanese media reports Egyptian delegation to arrive in Israel for ceasefire talks, despite earlier denial by Israel
IDF says warning shots fired at vehicles approaching army in a number of areas, violating ceasefire terms