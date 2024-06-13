Sullivan: World should encourage Hamas to accept ceasefire deal | LIVE UPDATES
A Hamas leader said its proposed changes to the U.S. offer were 'not significant' as the White House National Security Advisor warns a deal should be made as quickly as possible
Day 251 of Israel at war: The IDF conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon overnight. The strikes focused on military structures in the Eyta al-Sha'ab area and another infrastructure linked to terrorist activities.
The IDF is denying a report from Palestinian media that it carried out a heavy bombardment on a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.
To catch up on the events from Wednesday, CLICK HERE >>
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war >>
Body found in southern Israel, likely killed during October 7 massacre
The body was found during infrastructure work at a site that saw heavy fighting during the October 7 attack. It was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. Authorities warn that the possibility exists that it is the body of a terrorist killed that day.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Upper Galilee and northern border towns
IDF says two previous alerts warning of possible hostile aircraft intrusions were false alarms
White House National Security Advisor says Israel has agreed to the ceasefire proposal and the current goal is to bridge the gaps with Hamas to reach a deal as quickly as possible
Speaking at the G7 summit, Jake Sullivan added that the world should encourage Hamas to agree to the current proposal in order to avoid a stalemate.
Sirens sound again in northern Israel warning of possible UAV incursion
IDF forces continue to fight in Rafah area and central Gaza, eliminating terrorists in close encounters
Fighter jets attacked the launch site near Rafah that was prepared with rockets meant to attack southern Israel, which was among 45 targets hit by the Israeli Air Force in the past day.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1801165240035324050
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border towns warning of possible UAV incursion
Senior Hamas leader: Requested changes to ceasefire deal are "not significant"
The official told Reuters that the requested changes to the U.S.-Israel proposal include a demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as well as three "interconnected and continuous phases" of a ceasefire.
IDF says it did not strike humanitarian area in southern Gaza
IDF Spokesperson: Contrary to the reports from the last few hours, the IDF did not strike in the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.
UCLA names new chancellor amid campus turmoil over Israel protests
Dr. Julio Frenk is the son of a Holocaust survivor and a public health researcher. He currently serves as president of the University of Miami.
Sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border towns warning of possible UAV incursion
Report: IDF strikes Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, targeting "safe zone" by land, air and sea
Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the overnight strikes on the coastal town. Last month, the IDF ordered civilians in eastern Rafah to “immediately head to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi."
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israeli town of Shtula