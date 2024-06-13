Day 251 of Israel at war: The IDF conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon overnight. The strikes focused on military structures in the Eyta al-Sha'ab area and another infrastructure linked to terrorist activities.

The IDF is denying a report from Palestinian media that it carried out a heavy bombardment on a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.

