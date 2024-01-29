Heavy shelling in Khan Yunis and Rafah, according to reports in Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Qatar hails 'good progress' on hostage release deal negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but the latter insists on a 'comprehensive ceasefire'
Reports continued to indicate progress on a hostage release deal mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, but Hamas reiterated on a "complete and comprehensive ceasefire," which the terrorist organization had itself broken by carrying out the October 7 attack, resulting in a war and a ground maneuver by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag over expanding humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Thomas-Greenfield, according to a press release, "reiterated the United States’ full support for Coordinator Kaag’s mandate to accelerate the delivery of life-saving aid into Gaza and emphasized the importance of regional states cooperating with the UN’s efforts."
Reports of intense bombardment in Khan Younis, Rafah
Gazan media sources reported on renewed attacks in Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Qatar hails 'good progress'; Hamas insists on 'comprehensive ceasefire'
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani hailed the "good progress" in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, highlighted by a new proposal. He said Qatar is "hoping to relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process."
Meanwhile, a Hamas spokesperson insisted on a "complete and comprehensive ceasefire" in place of a temporary lull in fighting, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave.