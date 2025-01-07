Hٍamas doubles down on position in ceasefire talks

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference that the terror group's position remained unchanged amid ceasefire negotiations.

"Our position is the necessity of a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation, the exchange of prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza without conditions," he said.

"We will not consider any statement about the deal serious before we see the agreement ready and signed."

The only solution to realize the rights of Palestinians, he said, is to engage militarily with Israel and force its retreat.

"If it is not possible to form a national unity government, we will not accept anything less than forming a Palestinian national administration for the Gaza Strip," he said.

Hamdan also commented on the ongoing Palestinian Authority operations in the northern West Bank, which has caused controversy in Palestinian society over the targeting of terrorists.

"The scene after the Authority’s operation is unfortunate, and we demand that it stop it," he said. "We appeal to the members of the security services to point their rifles at the occupation. If the 70,000 rifles carried by the Authority were to point at the occupation, it would leave the West Bank."