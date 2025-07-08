Ben Gvir calls on Netanyahu to recall delegation, halt ceasefire talks | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 641 of the Israel-Hamas war: National Security Minister called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recall the delegation currently in Doha to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"There is no need to negotiate with those who murder our soldiers; they must be reduced to dust, starved, and not kept alive by the humanitarian aid that provides them with oxygen," Ben Gvir said. "A total siege, a military crushing, encouraging immigration and settlements: These are the keys to a total victory, not a rash agreement that would free thousands of terrorists and withdraw the IDF from territories conquered with the blood of our fighters."

This comes after five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 were wounded in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu concluded his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House. Netanyahu showed Trump his recommendation that Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize, following his efforts to secure Israeli hostages still held in Gaza and the 12-day war with Iran that Trump said "completely destroyed" Tehran's nuclear program.

