IDF, Shin Bet thwart terror attack in West Bank; 5 arrested | LIVE BLOG

Day 642 of the Israel-Hamas war: The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency launched a joint operation in the West Bank to thwart a impending terrorist attack, arresting five suspects, according to a statement.

One terrorist suspect from the village of Eliamon was apprehended for planning the attack, with four others in the village of Bir al-Basha taken in and six weapons in their possession were seized.

This comes as tensions have simmered in the West Bank, all the while operations in the Gaza Strip continue against Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for a second time with US President Donald Trump during a trip to Washington, DC, focusing on the issue of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

