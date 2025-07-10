Houthi ballistic missile intercepted overnight, no casualties reported | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 643 of the Israel-Hamas war: Alerts were activated early Thursday across the country due to a launch from Yemen. Later, the IDF announced that the air defense systems intercepted a single missile. Magen David Adom reported no casualties.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that a "Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas may be possible within a week or two weeks but not in a day's time." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where the two discussed key security issues.

In Lebanon, an alleged Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district overnight.

