Ceasefire on shaky ground as US weighs response to Iran's UAE strikes | LIVE BLOG
The Pentagon will lead with an 8:00 a.m. EST military update, followed by a major address from Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House at 3:00 p.m. EST
The UAE Defense Ministry confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted a barrage of 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAVs launched from Iran on Monday. While most projectiles were neutralized, a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone—a vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast—ignited a fire and resulted in moderate injuries to three Indian nationals.
The escalation comes as President Donald Trump warned on Fox News that Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if it targets U.S. vessels involved in "Project Freedom," a mission designed to escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the strikes and the damage to the oil facility, Trump characterized the activity as "not heavy firing," stopping short of declaring a formal violation of the tenuous ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
Trump ‘not operating under time constraints’ with Iran, says conflict could continue for ‘two or three weeks’
US President Trump commented on the timeline of the Iran war during a phone interview with ABC News. Claiming the US 'already won' the President said that the conflict could continue for another 'two or three week' and that he is not operating under any 'time constraints'
Pakistan 'strongly condemns' Iran's missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates
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Iran Parliament speaker Ghalibaf calls out US for ceasefire violation and blockades in Hormuz: ‘of course, their evil will be diminished’
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a threat to the United States over the Strait of Hormuz. He asserted that a "new equation" for the Strait of Hormuz is emerging. Accusing the United States and its allies of threatening maritime and energy security through "ceasefire violations" and blockades, he warned that the status quo is "intolerable" for Washington, adding, "We haven't even begun."
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'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock' declares Iranian FM
"Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.
As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE."
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US weighs response to Iranian strikes on UAE
The United States is expected to unveil a formal response to Monday’s Iranian missile and drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates, with high-level briefings scheduled throughout Tuesday. The Pentagon will lead with an 8:00 a.m. EST military update, followed by a major address from Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House at 3:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. Israel time), as Washington weighs retaliatory measures for the escalation in the Gulf
After South Korean freighter hit by explosion in Strait of Hormuz yesterday, all 24 crew members safe
A South Korean-operated freighter, the HMM Namu, caught fire Monday evening following a mysterious explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first South Korean vessel damaged since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict. All 24 crew members, including six South Korean citizens, were rescued without casualties, though the cause of the blast remains unconfirmed. While investigations are ongoing, President Donald Trump cited the incident as part of a pattern of Iranian strikes targeting commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.
Hezbollah targets IDF units with overnight mortar barrages in southern Lebanon
Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon came under fire in two separate mortar attacks launched by Hezbollah overnight. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that while several shells were directed at soldiers stationed across the border, no injuries were reported in either incident.
US destroy Iranian boats, intercept missiles
The United States military said Monday it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted cruise missiles and drones as Tehran attempted to disrupt US's new naval initiative dubbed 'Project Freedom' aiming to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.