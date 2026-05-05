The UAE Defense Ministry confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted a barrage of 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAVs launched from Iran on Monday. While most projectiles were neutralized, a drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone—a vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast—ignited a fire and resulted in moderate injuries to three Indian nationals.

The escalation comes as President Donald Trump warned on Fox News that Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if it targets U.S. vessels involved in "Project Freedom," a mission designed to escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the strikes and the damage to the oil facility, Trump characterized the activity as "not heavy firing," stopping short of declaring a formal violation of the tenuous ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. READ MORE FROM MONDAY